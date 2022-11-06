Analyzing TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) & Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TDCX and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

TDCX currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than TDCX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

15.4% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TDCX and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $410.74 million 4.28 $76.82 million $0.57 21.58 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.16 $134.44 million $0.43 36.44

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than TDCX. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TDCX and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 17.49% 22.08% 17.83% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 7.25% 10.45% 6.30%

Summary

TDCX beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

