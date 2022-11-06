ApeCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $296.88 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00023521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

