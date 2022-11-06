ApeCoin (APE) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $337.80 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $5.06 or 0.00023836 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003143 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00601528 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.81 or 0.31332642 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
