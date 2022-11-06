Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.50 million-$123.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.39 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.36–$1.30 EPS.
Appian Trading Down 18.6 %
Shares of Appian stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. Appian has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $102.26.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Appian by 18.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
