Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

