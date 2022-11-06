Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Lowered to $5.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

