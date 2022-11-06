Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) PT Lowered to $5.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.75.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.78.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
