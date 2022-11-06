Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$83.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

