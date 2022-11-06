Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $4,433,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,748. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

