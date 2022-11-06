Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 96.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Archrock Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 188.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth about $308,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

