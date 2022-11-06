Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Benchmark

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

ARNC opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $35.74.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.89). Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arconic by 2.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

