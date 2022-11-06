Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

