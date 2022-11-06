Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.40 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.90.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance
ASC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
