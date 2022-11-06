Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.40 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

