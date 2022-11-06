Ark Price Tops $0.39 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $55.59 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006698 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005383 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004748 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,323,892 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

