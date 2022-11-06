ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 8% higher against the dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $494,543.79 and approximately $21,874.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00594294 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.65 or 0.30955810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

