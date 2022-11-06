Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.72) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $164.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

