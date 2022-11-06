Ascent Group LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,771,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 128,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

