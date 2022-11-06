Ascent Group LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 53.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

