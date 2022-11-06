Ascent Group LLC Buys 1,426 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 87.6% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 167,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,073 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 576,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 313,346 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.36 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

