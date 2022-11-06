Ascent Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $270.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.86. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $453.66.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

