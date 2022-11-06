Ascent Group LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $229.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day moving average of $222.12. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

