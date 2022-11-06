Ascent Group LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 165.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $227.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.