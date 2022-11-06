Ascent Group LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,371 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

