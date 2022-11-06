Ascent Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

