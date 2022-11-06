Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 387,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.