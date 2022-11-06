Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21, reports. The firm had revenue of $164.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Ashford worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

