Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21, reports. The firm had revenue of $164.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.21 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.47.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
