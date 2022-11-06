ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.02 EPS.

ATI Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ATI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,009. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.57 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,353.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $922,940. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 17.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

