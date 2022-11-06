Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.53.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.71%.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
