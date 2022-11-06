Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average of $214.05. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $453.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,004,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

