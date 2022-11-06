AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.31 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUDC. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.60.
AudioCodes Stock Performance
Shares of AUDC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 68,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,721. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.