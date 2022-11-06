AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.31 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUDC. StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of AUDC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 68,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,721. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 13.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 39.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 86.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,098 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

