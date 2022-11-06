AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.31 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

AUDC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,721. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

