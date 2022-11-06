Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $215.50 million and $19.00 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

