AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 2.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
AutoZone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $13.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,465.10. 155,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,242.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoZone (AZO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.