AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 2.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Price Performance

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $13.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,465.10. 155,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,242.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.