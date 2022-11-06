Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. CL King reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

