Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in GSK by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,658.33.

Shares of GSK opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

