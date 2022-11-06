Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($120.00) to €89.00 ($89.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($112.00) to €93.00 ($93.00) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

