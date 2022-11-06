Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.83 billion and approximately $377.67 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $19.50 or 0.00091468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006785 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,137,098 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

