Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.83 billion and approximately $377.67 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $19.50 or 0.00091468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071520 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001963 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015494 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025912 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006785 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,137,098 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.