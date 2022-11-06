Avalanche Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $19.28 or 0.00090854 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.77 billion and $361.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00070217 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015351 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00025869 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001355 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006860 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 299,233,042 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.