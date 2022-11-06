Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.62. Avalon shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 368 shares changing hands.

Avalon Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

