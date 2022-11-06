AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.74-9.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.87. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.74-$9.84 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE AVB traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.29. 1,839,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.