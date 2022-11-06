Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $10.49 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $436.44 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $10.49 or 0.00049214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,320.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007907 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038576 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00022631 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00251343 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,312,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,812,459.15910318 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.16653526 USD and is up 23.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $394,439,672.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

