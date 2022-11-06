Axie Infinity Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $995.05 million and $167.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00048614 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,312,541 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

