Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 49,841 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.67 and a 12 month high of $158.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

