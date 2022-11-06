Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys Shares of 2,205 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,465.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,242.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,156.46. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

