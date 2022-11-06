Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,012 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $62.52 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.37.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.