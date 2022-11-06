Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $108,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 365,028 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,148,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

IONS opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -112.29 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

