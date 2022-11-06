Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 89,232 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 189,855.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,232 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $361.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.