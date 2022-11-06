Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 13,974 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD opened at $274.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $276.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

