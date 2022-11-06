Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 368,029 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,029 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.74% of HUYA worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUYA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 551.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

HUYA Stock Up 13.8 %

HUYA opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.66. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

