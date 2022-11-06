Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.60% of Expensify worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $1,918,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $10,382,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth $550,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a positive return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expensify Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

