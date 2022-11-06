Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,945 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $179.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

